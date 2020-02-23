Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Zacks has also given Greenlight Capital Re an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Shares of GLRE stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.47. 228,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,052. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $341.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.97. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.
About Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.
See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.