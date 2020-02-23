GreenMed Reaches Market Cap of $2,288.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GreenMed

GreenMed launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

