Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,463 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $178.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.38. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $106.87 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,402.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

