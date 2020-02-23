Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GFED. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GFED traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

