Gulden (NLG) Price Hits $0.0125 on Major Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $17,203.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including Nocks, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, Gulden has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00796566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009614 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000356 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 506,390,987 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, GuldenTrader, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Nocks and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

