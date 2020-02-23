Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,620 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,630,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,052,018. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

