Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hamilton Beach Brands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hamilton Beach Brands stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,625. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $203.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

