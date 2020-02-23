Happycoin (HPC) Price Tops $0.0117 on Major Exchanges

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Happycoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.18 or 0.01083769 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00023497 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003209 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000822 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Happycoin

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.