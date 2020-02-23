Havy Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Havy has a market cap of $18,751.00 and $1.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Havy token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last week, Havy has traded 48% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00345716 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00022260 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031894 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000142 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Havy

Havy (HAVY) is a token. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,579,793,149 tokens. Havy’s official website is havy.io. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin.

Buying and Selling Havy

Havy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Havy using one of the exchanges listed above.

