HBZ coin Price Hits $0.0004 (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. HBZ coin has a market cap of $432,380.00 and approximately $38,319.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HBZ coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitlish, Mercatox, Exmo and HitBTC. In the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded down 41.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00481636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $650.90 or 0.06587069 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065032 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027671 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004958 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001429 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ coin is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin.

According to CryptoCompare,

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, Bitlish and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

