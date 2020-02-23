Head-To-Head Analysis: Pinterest (PINS) vs. Its Rivals

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is one of 59 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pinterest to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pinterest and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 13 12 0 2.48 Pinterest Competitors 940 3144 6333 312 2.56

Pinterest presently has a consensus price target of $28.96, indicating a potential upside of 28.81%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 68.39%. Given Pinterest’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinterest has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinterest and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.14 billion -$1.36 billion -6.94 Pinterest Competitors $8.71 billion $1.76 billion 16.85

Pinterest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -119.13% -100.37% -66.32% Pinterest Competitors -5.37% -9.87% -4.06%

Summary

Pinterest rivals beat Pinterest on 12 of the 12 factors compared.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests. It also provides Product Pins that make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products they see within fashion and home decor Pins; and Video Pins, which are short videos with topics, such as how-to content about cooking and beauty. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in November 2010. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

