Head to Head Comparison: Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) versus Western Alliance Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WAL)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 7 0 3.00

Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.48%. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $57.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.36%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 34.29% 12.67% 1.59% Western Alliance Bancorporation 38.69% 17.63% 1.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $814.02 million 3.55 $279.14 million $3.48 10.42 Western Alliance Bancorporation $1.29 billion 4.45 $499.17 million $4.84 11.55

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Cathay General Bancorp. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Alliance Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Cathay General Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, traveler's check, safe deposit, night deposit, social security payment deposit, collection, bank-by-mail, drive-up and walk-up window, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, trade financing, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 26 branches in Southern California; 14 branches in Northern California; 11 branches in New York; 3 branches in Illinois area; 4 branches in Washington; 2 branches in Texas; and 1 each branch in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, and Hong Kong, as well as 1 representative office in Taipei and Shanghai. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides other financial services, such as Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment and presentment, lock box services, courier, and cash management services. Further, it holds certain investment securities, municipal and non-profit loans, and leases; invests primarily in low income housing tax credits and small business investment corporations; and holds certain real estate loans and related securities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 38 branch locations and 11 loan production offices. Western Alliance Bancorporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

