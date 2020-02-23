Head to Head Comparison: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Macatawa Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $283.15 million 4.21 $74.55 million $2.20 16.05 Macatawa Bank $95.67 million 3.81 $31.98 million N/A N/A

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Southside Bancshares and Macatawa Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 26.33% 9.55% 1.17% Macatawa Bank 33.43% 15.59% 1.59%

Dividends

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Southside Bancshares pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years and Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Macatawa Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 59 branches and 40 motor bank facilities located in and around Arlington, Austin, Bullard, Chandler, Cleburne, Cleveland, Diboll, Euless, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Frisco, Granbury, Grapevine, Gresham, Gun Barrel City, Hawkins, Hemphill, Irving, Jacksonville, Jasper, Lindale, Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Palestine, Pineland, San Augustine, Splendora, Tyler, Watauga, Weatherford, and Whitehouse; and a network of 83 automated teller machines, as well as wealth management and trust services, and/or loan production or other financial services offices. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans, such as residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, and trust and brokerage services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Kent County, Ottawa County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.