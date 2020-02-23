Head-To-Head Comparison: Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Watford and NI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 4 1 0 2.20 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Watford presently has a consensus price target of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.97%. Given Watford’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Watford is more favorable than NI.

Profitability

This table compares Watford and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford 8.38% 6.04% 1.63% NI 9.42% 7.98% 4.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Watford and NI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $687.36 million 0.75 $62.54 million $2.00 12.02 NI $212.37 million 1.55 $31.08 million N/A N/A

Watford has higher revenue and earnings than NI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Watford shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Watford shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NI beats Watford on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products. The company distributes its insurance products through independent producers and independent agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

