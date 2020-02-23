Head-To-Head Contrast: Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) versus Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Preferred Apartment Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $914.29 million 9.04 $474.08 million $2.50 22.20 Preferred Apartment Communities $397.27 million 1.43 $43.47 million $1.41 8.77

Apartment Investment and Management has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Investment and Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Preferred Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management 51.85% 25.88% 7.32% Preferred Apartment Communities 4.57% 1.19% 0.42%

Volatility and Risk

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and Preferred Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 0 4 3 0 2.43 Preferred Apartment Communities 0 2 2 0 2.50

Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus target price of $55.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.20%. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.56%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Dividends

Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Apartment Investment and Management pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Apartment Investment and Management has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Preferred Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV, and are included in the S&P 500.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements, or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities. As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types, membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by our manager as appropriate for us. At March 31, 2019, the Company was the approximate 97.9% owner of Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., the Company's operating partnership. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, commencing with its tax year ended December 31, 2011.

