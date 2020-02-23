Head-To-Head Contrast: Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) & ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (NASDAQ:ELIO)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Workhorse Group and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Workhorse Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.49%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -18,304.81% N/A -186.13% ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Workhorse Group has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Workhorse Group and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $760,000.00 347.83 -$36.50 million N/A N/A ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workhorse Group.

Summary

Workhorse Group beats ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include electric cargo vans, and medium and light-duty pickup trucks, as well as HorseFly delivery drones and truck systems. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH Company Profile

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

