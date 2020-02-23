Head-To-Head Survey: Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) versus Employers (NASDAQ:EIG)

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and Employers (NYSE:EIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Conifer alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Conifer and Employers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 0 1 0 0 2.00 Employers 0 1 1 0 2.50

Conifer presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.05%. Employers has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.39%. Given Conifer’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Conifer is more favorable than Employers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conifer and Employers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $98.91 million 0.37 -$9.23 million ($0.44) -8.64 Employers $784.80 million 1.74 $141.30 million $3.20 13.43

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Conifer. Conifer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Employers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Conifer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Employers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Conifer and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer -10.07% -35.86% -6.67% Employers 19.83% 9.20% 2.61%

Volatility & Risk

Conifer has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Employers beats Conifer on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage comprising hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. It markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 7,000 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.