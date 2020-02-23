HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSTM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.22. 236,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $830.18 million, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.65. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 98.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 174.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,540 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in HealthStream by 30.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in HealthStream by 40.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in HealthStream by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

