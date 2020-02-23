HeartBout (HB) One Day Volume Hits $6,370.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $118,018.00 and $6,370.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.02973031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00232727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00143429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002759 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

