Hedera Hashgraph Market Cap Reaches $142.66 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $142.66 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.93 or 0.02965644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00230803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00047747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00143283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,302,568,095 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.