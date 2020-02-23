Helium (HLM) Market Capitalization Tops $242,519.00

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Helium has a market cap of $242,519.00 and $9.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helium has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008858 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Helium Profile

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,943,699 coins and its circulating supply is 12,595,319 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

