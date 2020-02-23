HelloGold Hits Market Capitalization of $176,536.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. HelloGold has a total market cap of $176,536.00 and $41.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.02960598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00230438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00141353 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold was first traded on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

