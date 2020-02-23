HempCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $859,317.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. HempCoin has a market cap of $859,317.00 and $113.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048215 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00066132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001068 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,814.12 or 0.99312142 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000421 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 255,121,423 coins and its circulating supply is 254,986,273 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

