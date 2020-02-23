Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTBK. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at $259,340.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4,625.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTBK opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

