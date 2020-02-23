Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) & 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Financial Survey

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heritage Financial and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Financial presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.93%. Given Heritage Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Heritage Financial is more favorable than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.6% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Financial and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial $250.31 million 3.92 $67.56 million $1.83 14.63 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $19.69 million 2.82 -$20,000.00 N/A N/A

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Financial and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial 26.99% 8.48% 1.24% 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0.07% 0.03% N/A

Summary

Heritage Financial beats 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, business loans, lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial loans focuses on real estate related industries and businesses in agricultural, healthcare, legal, and other professions. The company also originates loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and offers trust services through trust powers, as well as objective advice. As of January 30, 2018, the company had a network of 64 branches located in Washington and Oregon. The company was formerly known as Heritage Financial Corporation, M.H.C. and changed its name to Heritage Financial Corporation in 1998. Heritage Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Olympia, Washington.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans. It operates a network of five full service banking offices in Milwaukee County, two full service banking offices in Waukesha County, and one full service banking office in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Greenfield, Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. is a subsidiary of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, MHC.

