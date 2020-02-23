HeroNode (HER) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,291.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One HeroNode token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Token Store, LBank and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a market cap of $65,826.00 and approximately $1,291.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.93 or 0.02965644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00230803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00143283 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Bilaxy, LBank, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

