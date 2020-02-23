Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.07.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,269,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,648. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,121,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hershey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,052,000 after purchasing an additional 173,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hershey by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,170,000 after purchasing an additional 115,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hershey by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,047,000 after purchasing an additional 162,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hershey by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,955 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY stock opened at $160.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.02. Hershey has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

