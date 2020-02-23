Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,466 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,701 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,482 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,995,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,480,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

