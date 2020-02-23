HEX Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. HEX has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEX has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043046 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00461572 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010091 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012482 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 18,497,166,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,491,369,710 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

