Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,935 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIBB. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

HIBB opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

