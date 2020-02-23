Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Hill-Rom worth $43,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $695,650,000 after acquiring an additional 307,825 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,988,000 after buying an additional 1,135,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 304,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 295,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,599,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $106.26 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.88 and a 52-week high of $117.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

