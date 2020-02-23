Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Earns News Impact Rating of -4.71

News coverage about Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) has trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hilltop earned a coverage optimism score of -4.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Hilltop’s ranking:

Get Hilltop alerts:

HTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

HTH stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 259,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.