Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Holdings Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. JS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,413,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,723. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

