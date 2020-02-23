Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 6.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,878,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $247.36.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

