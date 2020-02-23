Honest (HNST) One Day Volume Tops $2,967.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Honest has a total market cap of $375,330.00 and approximately $2,967.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Honest has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Honest token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.02939834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00229615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00143821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.