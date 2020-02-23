Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Market Cap of $102.03 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.03 or 0.00121445 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, COSS, OKEx and Cryptopia. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $102.03 million and $1.65 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00639436 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00106011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 411.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002625 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002071 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000656 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,484,038 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, COSS, Cryptopia, Graviex, Binance, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, BiteBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.