Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Houlihan Lokey worth $13,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 117.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,690 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 106.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 60.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 520.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 557,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 467,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $491,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,179,700 in the last three months. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

