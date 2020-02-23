Howard Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $313.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.89. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,401.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

