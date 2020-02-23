Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Shares of HBM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.85. 2,769,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,262. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 37,994,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,250 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 32.6% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,778,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 874,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,945,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 790,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,123,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 546,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

