Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0646

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $545,429.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00632820 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00105326 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00119334 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 279.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002435 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002183 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,437,268 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

