Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Hyatt Hotels has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Shares of H opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average of $79.53. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on H. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $59,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,195,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 774,415 shares of company stock worth $65,918,962. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

