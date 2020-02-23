Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.15.

H has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

NYSE H opened at $91.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.12. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $928,926.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 912,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,574,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 774,415 shares of company stock worth $65,918,962. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.