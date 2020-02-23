HyperExchange (HX) Market Capitalization Achieves $881,263.00

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $881,263.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.02960598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00230438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00141353 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash.

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

