HyperQuant (HQT) Market Capitalization Tops $51,772.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Bilaxy, Kryptono and Hotbit. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $51,772.00 and approximately $177,041.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.67 or 0.02950894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00231202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00141829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002736 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kryptono and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

