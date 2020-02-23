I/O Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $451.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0787 or 0.00000796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.45 or 0.01087788 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00023399 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003177 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 17,999,851 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

