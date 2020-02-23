IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total transaction of $443,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IAC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down previously from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.65.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.19. 679,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,874. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $201.50 and a 12-month high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

