iBank (IBANK) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. iBank has a market cap of $3,123.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iBank has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One iBank coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iBank Profile

iBank (IBANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw.

iBank Coin Trading

iBank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

