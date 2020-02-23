Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,144,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Icon by 51.7% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,524,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,680,000 after acquiring an additional 519,534 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in Icon in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,360,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Icon by 6.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $529,691,000 after acquiring an additional 203,734 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Icon by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,011,000 after acquiring an additional 199,267 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICLR opened at $170.98 on Friday. Icon has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.94 and a 200-day moving average of $158.93.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. Icon had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icon will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

