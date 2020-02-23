Iconic (ICON) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.00

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Iconic has a total market cap of $5,281.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Iconic has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000929 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About Iconic

Iconic (CRYPTO:ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official website is iconicproject.com. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN.

Buying and Selling Iconic

Iconic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic using one of the exchanges listed above.

