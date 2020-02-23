Iconiq Lab Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $562.00 (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Iconiq Lab Token has a market cap of $1.08 million and $562.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Iconiq Lab Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com. Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

